Huf Romania Returns To Profit And Sees Revenue Up In 2022

Huf Romania Returns To Profit And Sees Revenue Up In 2022. Car access and authorization systems manufacturer Huf Romania, part of Germany’s Huf Group, posted about RON505.8 million (EUR102.5 million) revenue in 2022, a 53% increase year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]