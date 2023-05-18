Antibiotice Iasi Gets RON85M State Aid For Production And Logistics Facility

Antibiotice Iasi Gets RON85M State Aid For Production And Logistics Facility. Romania’s most important generic drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) has received from the Romanian government the approval for the funding of a project for manufacturing, packaging and storage facility for sterile products. The state aid amounts to RON85 million, Antibiotice said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]