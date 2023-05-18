TTS Calls Shareholders To Approve Contracting EUR12M Loan And Increasing Investment Budget By EUR42M

TTS Calls Shareholders To Approve Contracting EUR12M Loan And Increasing Investment Budget By EUR42M. Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has summoned its shareholders for June 19 to vote on acquiring 99.9% of the share capital of port operator Decirom for a price of EUR21.8 million, and accessing a loan of EUR11.5 million guaranteed mainly with DECIROM shares for the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]