SIF Oltenia Buys 2.4% Of Antibiotice Iasi Shares In RON9.3M Deal

SIF Oltenia Buys 2.4% Of Antibiotice Iasi Shares In RON9.3M Deal. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), Romania’s most important generic drug manufacturer, on Thursday (May 18) informed the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), its second largest shareholder, acquired almost 16 million ATB shares on Wednesday (May 17), at the price of RON0.58 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]