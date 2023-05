Austria’s Egger Aims to Invest EUR35M In Radauti Plant

Austria’s Egger Aims to Invest EUR35M In Radauti Plant. Egger Romania, part of Austria’s Egger, a supplier of wood-based material for furniture industry and interior decorations, construction and flooring, has for the coming period earmarked EUR35 investments in infrastructure, equipment, new production installations and existing installation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]