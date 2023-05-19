Romania makes revenge porn illegal, punishable with jail or fineThe dissemination of intimate images of a person without their consent will constitute a crime in Romania and can be punished with imprisonment of up to 3 years after an amendment to the Criminal Code was recently approved. The new law, championed by lawmakers from the opposition, complements (...)
Health Innovation Hub launched in Romania to boost research in the sectorResearchers in Romania will be able to connect to global innovation and research platforms thanks to the recently-launched Health Innovation Hub, an initiative of the Romanian Ministry of Health and several partners. The Health Innovation Hub aims to become a central element in a modern (...)