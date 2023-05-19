TikTok rejects Romanian government's claims about alleged security breaches

TikTok rejects Romanian government's claims about alleged security breaches. TikTok representatives say they are "disappointed" by the recommendation made to Romanians by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization to use the application "with caution". The company that owns the app says its users' data is stored securely and has reiterated that some of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]