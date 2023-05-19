Romanian ruling coalition may lose one of its partners during the planned rotation



The leaders of the two main ruling parties in Romania, Nicolae Ciuca (Liberal Party - PNL) and Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democrats - PSD), are reportedly discussing the option of leaving out of the government the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR amid this month's planned rotation of seats, including (...)