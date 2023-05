Alstom to deliver trains for new Bucharest subway line starting August

Alstom to deliver trains for new Bucharest subway line starting August. The first of the 13 trains for Line 5 of the Bucharest subway will be delivered by Alstom from its assembly plant in Brazil in August this year – some 14 months later than expected, Economica.net reported. The French company will deliver a total of 13 trains for the new line that is partly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]