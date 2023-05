Eastern Romania: Galati municipality opens tender to buy 10 new trams

Eastern Romania: Galati municipality opens tender to buy 10 new trams. The municipality of Galati, in eastern Romania, announced that it launched the tender for the purchase of 10 new trams with a length of 18 meters. The total estimated value of the public procurement contract is RON 98.5 mln (EUR 20 mln) without VAT, and the financing is provided under the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]