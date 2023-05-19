Romanian software developer opens office in Washington to target defence market

Romanian software developer opens office in Washington to target defence market. OVES Enterprise, a software development company based in Romania at Cluj-Napoca, opened its second US office in Washington, DC. The estimated investment is EUR 250,000 and includes expenses with local documents and taxes, as well as the rent of the space for the first year, Bursa.ro reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]