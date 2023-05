Romanian entrepreneur extends group of premium wineries

Romanian entrepreneur extends group of premium wineries. Vintruvian Estates Group, controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Marius Iliev, one of the most important players in the premium wine market in Romania, confirmed the purchase of the Mennini wine cellar, located in the Drăgășani vineyard, Profit.ro reported. The group now owns three wine cellars: (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]