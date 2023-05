American rapper Lil Pump comes to Romanian seaside festival Neversea

Lil Pump is making his debut this year on the main stage of Neversea, the largest beach festival in Europe. The event takes place between July 6 and 9 on the Neversea Beach in Constanța, Romania. Over 150 top national and international artists and DJs are expected