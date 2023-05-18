Genesis Property Survey: Over half of employees prefer in-person meetings over online meetings. A quarter have attendedfrom their car or public transportation



Four out of 10 employees already prefer to attend online meetings from the office 38% would come to the office more often to separate their personal and work lives, 31% for increased socialization, and 22% for greater efficiency Working from home is starting to show its limitations, with 52% of (...)