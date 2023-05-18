Romanian Air Force reportedly looking to train F-35 pilots in US by 2030

The Romanian Army could have its first F-35 pilots in training in the United States in about 7 years' time, but only if the current timetable is respected. The status update on the F-35s was given exclusively to state broadcaster TVR News by General Viorel Pană, the Chief of the Air Forces. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]