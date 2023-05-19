Bosch Engineering installs new collision warning system on tram in Cluj-Napoca

Bosch Engineering installs new collision warning system on tram in Cluj-Napoca. The Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj recently announced the installation of a collision warning system developed by Bosch called Tram Forward Collision Warning (TFCW) on a tram that is part of the fleet of the Cluj-Napoca Public Transport Company (CTP). The system assists tram drivers in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]