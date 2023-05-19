 
Romaniapress.com

May 19, 2023

Bosch Engineering installs new collision warning system on tram in Cluj-Napoca
May 19, 2023

Bosch Engineering installs new collision warning system on tram in Cluj-Napoca.

The Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj recently announced the installation of a collision warning system developed by Bosch called Tram Forward Collision Warning (TFCW) on a tram that is part of the fleet of the Cluj-Napoca Public Transport Company (CTP). The system assists tram drivers in (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bittnet's Dendrio Solutions Takes Out Loan From ProCredit Bank To Buy Dataware Consulting Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), the first Romanian IT group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, notified investors of having taken out a RON10 million investment loan from ProCredit Bank for partial funding of its M&A deal with Dataware Consulting (...)

Leu At All-Time Low Against The Euro On May 19 The euro/leu exchange rate reached a new all-time high on Friday, May 19, RON4.9783/EUR, after having previously peaked at RON4.9731/EUR on Thursday.

Romania makes revenge porn illegal, punishable with jail or fine The dissemination of intimate images of a person without their consent will constitute a crime in Romania and can be punished with imprisonment of up to 3 years after an amendment to the Criminal Code was recently approved. The new law, championed by lawmakers from the opposition, complements (...)

Health Innovation Hub launched in Romania to boost research in the sector Researchers in Romania will be able to connect to global innovation and research platforms thanks to the recently-launched Health Innovation Hub, an initiative of the Romanian Ministry of Health and several partners. The Health Innovation Hub aims to become a central element in a modern (...)

Law Firm Bpv Grigorescu Stefanica Advised Softelligence In Takeover By Encora Law firm bpv Grigorescu Stefanica advised the shareholders of Romanian company Softelligence, a provider of software engineering services, on its takeover by the US company Encora Holdings Limited, part of the Encora Group.

Conservationist campaign in Romania allows people to adopt over 2,500 ancient beech trees A new initiative of the village of Nucșoara in Argeș County, Romania, carried out with the support of the Conservation Carpathia team, aims to protect some of the most spectacular ancient beech trees in Europe and to contribute to the development of tourism in the area. The “Forest of Immortal (...)

Romania's Education Ministry to purchase electric school minibuses with EU recovery funds The Romanian Ministry of Education said that a total of EUR 250 million, without VAT, has been allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the purchase of electric minibuses for schools. The ministry launched the call for projects for this acquisition on Thursday, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |