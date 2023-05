Law Firm Bpv Grigorescu Stefanica Advised Softelligence In Takeover By Encora

Law firm bpv Grigorescu Stefanica advised the shareholders of Romanian company Softelligence, a provider of software engineering services, on its takeover by the US company Encora Holdings Limited, part of the Encora Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]