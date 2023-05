Bittnet’s Dendrio Solutions Takes Out Loan From ProCredit Bank To Buy Dataware Consulting

Bittnet’s Dendrio Solutions Takes Out Loan From ProCredit Bank To Buy Dataware Consulting. Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), the first Romanian IT group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, notified investors of having taken out a RON10 million investment loan from ProCredit Bank for partial funding of its M&A deal with Dataware Consulting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]