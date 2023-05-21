 
Gheorghe Hagi’s Farul comes back from two behind against FCSB to win him second Superliga title
Gheorghe Hagi’s Farul comes back from two behind against FCSB to win him second Superliga title.

Farul Constanta, a team owned and managed by Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi, won the Superliga title on May 21 after a dramatic victory (3-2) against FCSB. This is Hagi’s second title in the Romanian top football league after the one won in 2017 with Viitorul Constanta, a team that (...)

