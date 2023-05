Romanian teachers' strike puts on hold rotation of ruling coalition

Romanian teachers' strike puts on hold rotation of ruling coalition. More than 150,000 Romanian teachers (of just over 200,000) and 70,000 support staff will participate in the strike announced for May 22 by the federation of trade unions in the public education system. In this context, Social Democrat President Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on May 20 that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]