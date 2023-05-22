Romanian consumer protection agency under fire for fining banks over instalment formula

Romanian consumer protection agency under fire for fining banks over instalment formula. Not only have the banks criticised the Romanian consumer protection agency (ANPC) for the fines set against them on the grounds that the instalment calculation formula would be allegedly misleading, but its own employees have openly criticised the management’s decision, according to Profit.ro. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]