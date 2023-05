Some 23% fewer residential properties traded in Romania during Q1

About 33,000 housing units - houses and apartments - were sold in Romania in the first quarter of 2023, according to data published by the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI), down by 23% or 10,000 units versus the same period in 2022. This represents the lowest