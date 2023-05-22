Three major Romanian dairies fined for hiding information from competition body

Three major Romanian dairies fined for hiding information from competition body. Romania’s competition body Consiliul Concurentei slapped fines summing up to at least EUR 2.9 mln to major dairies Albalact, Covalact and Dorna Lactate – all of them part of the French group Lactalis – for refusal to disclose information during inspections aimed at establishing potential (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]