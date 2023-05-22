US President Biden announces USD 275 mln financing for SMR project in Romania

US President Biden announces USD 275 mln financing for SMR project in Romania. US President Joe Biden announced on May 20, on the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, financial support for the development of the small modular reactor (SMR), worth USD 275 mln, from the US, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, Profit.ro reported. In November 2021, NuScale (...)