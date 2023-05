Sarcom Relaunches under Evolor Name, Targets RON100M Business Volume in 2023

Sarcom Relaunches under Evolor Name, Targets RON100M Business Volume in 2023. Romanian paint and coatings producer Sarcom, part of ROCA Industry’s portfolio, is relaunching under the name of Evolor and aims for a business volume of around RON100 million in 2023, by expanding its sales network and boosting operating (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]