INS: Romania Construction Works Up 12.7% in 1Q/2023 vs 1Q/2022. The volume of construction works in Romania went up by 12.7% in the first three months of this year against the year-earlier period, in line with data from the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]