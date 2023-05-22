Winemaker Cotnari Sees 2022 Turnover Drop 20% To RON132M YOY

Winemaker Cotnari Sees 2022 Turnover Drop 20% To RON132M YOY. Cotnari SA, a major winemaker locally, for 2022 reported RON132.7 million turnover, down 20% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]