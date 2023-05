Alliance Healthcare 2022 Turnover Up 14% To RON4.5B

Alliance Healthcare 2022 Turnover Up 14% To RON4.5B. Drug wholesaler Alliance Healthcare, known as Farmexpert ahead of rebranding, posted turnover worth above RON4.5 billion in 2022, up 14% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]