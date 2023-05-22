Orange Romania and Poland to swap CEOsJulien Ducarroz, the current CEO of Orange Poland, has been appointed to lead the company's operations in Romania starting September 1. In turn, he will be replaced by Orange Romania's current CEO Liudmila Climoc. The move marks Ducarroz's return to Romania, where he worked between 2007-2016. (...)
Miko Castle in central Romania to be renovated with Resilience fundsThe Miko Castle in Covasna County, central Romania, will be renovated with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and turned into a museum. The castle-fortress is the oldest and most important historical monument in the city of Miercurea Ciuc, predominantly inhabited by (...)