François Bloch, CEO BRD Groupe Société Générale: Our goal is to become a leader in green finance in Romania
May 22, 2023
François Bloch, CEO BRD Groupe Société Générale: Our goal is to become a leader in green finance in Romania.
Sustainability is high on every company’s agenda these days as pressure from governments, regulators, investors, clients and society as a whole is pushing the business environment to adopt responsible business practices and minimize their negative impact on the environment. We have asked our (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]