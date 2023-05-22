Bucharest’s train to Henri Coandă airport doubles number of passengers in 2022

Bucharest’s train to Henri Coandă airport doubles number of passengers in 2022. Approximately 700,000 people made use of the train that goes between Bucharest’s main train station, Gara de Nord, and the Henri Coandă International Airport in 2022, double the number in 2021. A total of 72 round trips are made daily on the railway line from Gara de Nord to Henri Coandă (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]