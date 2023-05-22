OMV Petrom Gets EUR39M NRRP Funding For Green Hydrogen Production Facility At Petrobrazi

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest company in Romania and the main integrated energy company in SE Europe has signed a funding contract via the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) to build a hydrogen production facility by water electrolysis at the Petrobrazi