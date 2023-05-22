Andrei Diaconescu, One United Properties: ESG is the driver for increasing company value and building a strong city brand for Bucharest



Andrei Diaconescu, One United Properties: ESG is the driver for increasing company value and building a strong city brand for Bucharest.

One United Properties, the leading real estate developer in Bucharest, has centered its strategy for the following years on building green and healthy communities, revitalizing abandoned areas in the city and restoring historical landmarks, says cofounder and co-CEO Andrei Diaconescu. The (...)