Ursus Breweries Puts Roberto Follacchio In Charge Of HR Department

Ursus Breweries Puts Roberto Follacchio In Charge Of HR Department. Brewer Ursus Breweries has appointed Roberto Follacchio vice president of human resources as of June 1. Follacchio had previously served as Sr. HR Business Partner Commercial of Birra Peroni Italy, part of Asahi Europe & International. He also had an essential role in the digital transformation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]