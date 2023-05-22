 
Romaniapress.com

May 22, 2023

UiPath’s Daniel Dines Buys 31 Million One United Properties Shares From Founders
May 22, 2023

UiPath’s Daniel Dines Buys 31 Million One United Properties Shares From Founders.

Icevulcan Properties Ltd., a company held by Daniel Dines, the CEO of automation software developer UiPath (PATH.RO), has exercised its option to buy 31.2 million ordinary shares in real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...)

