Simtel Team Ends Q1 With RON66M Revenue And RON3M Net Profit

Simtel Team Ends Q1 With RON66M Revenue And RON3M Net Profit. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian company specializing in building rooftop photovoltaic parks posted RON66 million revenue in the first quarter of 2023 compared with RON9.7 million in the year-ago period, while the net profit went up to RON2.9 million from RON0.29 million. The first-quarter (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]