H&M Sales Close To RON1B In 2022. Fashion retailer H&M posted almost RON977 million sales in Romania in 2022, 15% higher than in 2021, the second year of the pandemic when there were still restrictions in force. Retail operated normally in 2022 but was affected by the war near the borders and the record (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]