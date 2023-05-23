Enel Green Power gets grid permission for wind farms of 513MW in eastern Romania

Enel Green Power gets grid permission for wind farms of 513MW in eastern Romania. Renewable electricity division Enel Green Power Romania, in the process of being taken over by the Greek PPC, has obtained the permit to connect to the national grid a number of 4 wind farms in Potoc commune, Caras Severin County, with a cumulative installed power of 513 MW. The estimated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]