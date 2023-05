OMV Petrom gets EUR 39 mln grant to produce green H2

OMV Petrom gets EUR 39 mln grant to produce green H2. Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom announced that it received financing worth up to EUR 39 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the construction of a EUR 74 mln hydrogen production capacity (electrolyser) at its Petrobrazi refinery. The financing contract was signed (...)