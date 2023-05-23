Analysts: Romania's currency to weaken but not more than 2.5% this year



Romania's currency nearing the level of RON 5 to EUR prompted comments from analysts, who, however, believe that the nominal depreciation is a natural effect of macroeconomic balances but will not exceed 2%-2.5% this year in nominal, annual average terms. The currency strengthened from close (...)