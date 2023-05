Medimfarm Nears EUR30M Turnover in 2022, Up 8% YOY

Medimfarm Nears EUR30M Turnover in 2022, Up 8% YOY. Medimfarm, the 58-unit pharmacy chain present in several counties, but also in Bucharest, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON147 million (almost EUR30 million), 8% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]