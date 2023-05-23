Hotel occupancy rate in Bucharest sees strong recovery in Q1The occupancy rate of hotels in Bucharest was 62% in the first quarter, up by 33% compared to the same period of last year, and only 5% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, which places the Romanian capital on the second place in the region, after Warsaw, according to the data of the real (...)
Assets of Romanian mutual funds down 21% y/yThe assets of open-end investment funds distributed on the local market decreased by 21% y/y at the end of March to RON 17.6 bln (EUR 3.5 bln), said Jan Pricop, executive director of the Association of Fund Managers (AAF). The decline took place amid the instability of markets and news at the (...)
Romanian operational leasing player Autonom launches electric car optionRomanian integrated provider of mobility and financing services Autonom has launched a solution dedicated to electric cars, Economica.net reported. The offer aims to meet the needs of users but also addresses the fears associated with the adoption of electric vehicles, such as the autonomy of (...)