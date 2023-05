Casa de Comert Unirea Wants to Buy Slaughterhouse, Processing Plant

Casa de Comert Unirea Wants to Buy Slaughterhouse, Processing Plant. Mariana Cotoi, general manager of state-owned Casa de Comer Agroalimentar Unirea, says the company she runs plans to buy a slaughterhouse and a processing plant and in the second half of the year to open a store selling Romanian agrifood (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]