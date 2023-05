Bucharest Hotel Market Shows Signs of Recovery

Bucharest Hotel Market Shows Signs of Recovery. The occupancy rate of Bucharest hotels stood at 62% in the first quarter of 2023, up 33% from the year-earlier period, and is just 5% below the 2019 level, placing Romania's capital city second in the region, after Warsaw, in line with data provided by real estate consultancy Cushman &