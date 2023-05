Aegon Romania Sees 2022 Gross Underwritten Premiums Rise 8% To RON165M

Aegon Romania Sees 2022 Gross Underwritten Premiums Rise 8% To RON165M. Life insurer Aegon Romania, part of international financial group Aegon, ended 2022 with a RON165.73 million gross underwritten premium volume, more than 8% higher than in 2021, and a 4.92% market share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]