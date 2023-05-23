 
May 23, 2023

Bucharest events: Second Art Safari exhibition season this year to kick off end-June
Bucharest events: Second Art Safari exhibition season this year to kick off end-June.

The second 2023 season of Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, will debut on June 30 with a new major international collaboration with The National Portrait Gallery, London, the organizers announced. Tickets for the event, which will await visitors until September 10, can (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Flip.ro Pays EUR4.8M To Romanians Selling Their Phones Via The Online Platform In First Four Months Of 2023 Flip.ro, a Romanian startup founded in 2019 that encourages circular economy by refurbishing mobile phones that are reintroduced on the market as good as new, has paid EUR4.8 million to Romanians who sold their phones through the online platform during the first four months of 2023, up 32% (...)

EY: Current Role Of CFOs In Romania Focuses More On Protecting And Optimizing Value The current role of the CFO in Romania today is more oriented on protecting and optimizing value (38%) than on growing value (24%), while the future ideal state shifts the focus of the Finance leaders towards the growing value activities (40%) and less on protecting the value (...)

Operating Leasing Market Strengthens Further: ALD Automotive Acquires LeasePlan ALD Automotive has completed the full acquisition of LeasePlan, one of the world's global leaders specialized in car fleet management and mobility solutions, from a consortium run by TDR CAPITAL.

Romanian lawmakers endorse laws supposed to reform public education system The Romanian Senate adopted on May 22, as the legislative decision-making chamber, with 79 votes to 28, the draft law on higher education - the last of the package of laws that implements President Klaus Iohannis' strategy "Educated Romania". Education minister Ligia Deca said the law on (...)

Hotel occupancy rate in Bucharest sees strong recovery in Q1 The occupancy rate of hotels in Bucharest was 62% in the first quarter, up by 33% compared to the same period of last year, and only 5% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, which places the Romanian capital on the second place in the region, after Warsaw, according to the data of the real (...)

Assets of Romanian mutual funds down 21% y/y The assets of open-end investment funds distributed on the local market decreased by 21% y/y at the end of March to RON 17.6 bln (EUR 3.5 bln), said Jan Pricop, executive director of the Association of Fund Managers (AAF). The decline took place amid the instability of markets and news at the (...)

Romanian operational leasing player Autonom launches electric car option Romanian integrated provider of mobility and financing services Autonom has launched a solution dedicated to electric cars, Economica.net reported. The offer aims to meet the needs of users but also addresses the fears associated with the adoption of electric vehicles, such as the autonomy of (...)

 


