Bucharest events: Second Art Safari exhibition season this year to kick off end-June

Bucharest events: Second Art Safari exhibition season this year to kick off end-June. The second 2023 season of Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, will debut on June 30 with a new major international collaboration with The National Portrait Gallery, London, the organizers announced. Tickets for the event, which will await visitors until September 10, can (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]