Office investor Globalworth and eMAG sign largest new rental contract in Romania this year

Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with e-commerce leader eMAG to set up its headquarters in the Globalworth Square building in Bucharest. The deal targets a space of 10,000 sqm GLA and marks the largest new