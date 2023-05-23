Bucharest deputy mayor unveils proposal to make Revolution Square pedestrian only

Bucharest deputy mayor unveils proposal to make Revolution Square pedestrian only. Revolution Square (Piata Revolutiei) in central Bucharest may become an area reserved for pedestrians after a proposal made by the city's deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu. “We are referring to the area around the Romanian Athenaeum, which includes George Enescu Square, Revolution Square, and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]