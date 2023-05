Julien Ducarroz And Liudmila Climoc Trade Places As CEOs Of Orange Romania And Orange Poland In September

, chief executive officer of Orange Poland since 2020, will trade places with Orange Romania CEO Liudmila Climoc in September. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]