eMAG Rents 10,000 Square Meters In Globalworth Square Building To Relocate HQ

eMAG Rents 10,000 Square Meters In Globalworth Square Building To Relocate HQ. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the leader of the Romanian office space market, has signed an agreement with eMAG to set up its headquarters as a tenant in the Globalworth Square building in the Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu area of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]